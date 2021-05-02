SMANIOTTO, Beverly

Nov. 03, 1928 – April 24, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Smaniotto (92) announces her passing on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Beverly suffered a sudden health crisis from which she could not recover. During her transition, she was surrounded by family at the hospital: her son, Marc Smaniotto and his wife Becky; daughter Moriyah Simone and grandson, Solomon Smaniotto. Also able to share their love and support via computer were her son, Shaun Gabriel and granddaughter, Mandy Gabriel.

Beverly also leaves behind her granddaughter, Jazmine Simone and very favorite niece, Carol Smaniotto and Carol’s son, Eric Anderson, as well as stepson, Ed Johnson and his family in Missouri.

Beverly enjoyed a full and active life. She was married to Pete Smaniotto for 49 years until his death in 1995. They lived in Hope Ranch and were members of the La Cumbre Country Club for many years. When her children were young, she was both a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader. She was a great lover of nature and passed that love on to her children. She surrounded herself with beautiful plants and loved animals, especially her dog Gigi, whom she leaves in the competent care of her longtime friend, Todd Bowles.

Her church was an important part of her life. She was a loyal member and supporter of the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara. Beverly received and appreciated many prayers and words of comfort during her passing.

Beverly Smaniotto, our mother and grandmother, was quite a character, a strong and sometimes stubborn personality, who was nevertheless generous and the hub of our family wheel. She is, and will be, forever missed. Due to Covid-19, the family hopes to celebrate her life sometime this summer.