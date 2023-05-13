Smartphones rule our lives

Remember in the old movies and even cartoons when a magician would swing a watch back and forth and tell you, “You’re getting sleepy.” Then when they had you under their spell, they could make you do anything they wanted.

Such is the way of this new world we’re in. Only the hypnotist’s watch has been replaced by our phones.

We’re all guilty to some degree, but none more so than the kids. They’re hypnotized by their phones, and the phones have taken control of their lives and pretty much tell them what to do.

I’m not on Tik Tok, but I looked to see what it’s all about. I don’t get it. I don’t get Instagram, even Twitter. They’re all short videos that suck you in from one to the next to the next, and you can keep going for hours. It plays into short attention spans.

Supposedly China is running Tik Tok ,and if there was ever a way to hypnotize an entire nation, the world, any easier, it’s through what seems to be an innocuous form of entertainment. In truth, it is a massive, efficient and simple way to gather information and make people do things without them knowing they’ve been brainwashed.

You no longer need to swing something back and forth and snap a finger. Toss into the mix artificial intelligence to gather and collate all the data, and it’s one huge global pocket watch.

For me, it’s reached a level of disgust. There can be a large group of kids sitting around, and not one is talking with each other because they’re all staring at their phones. I’ve seen them doing it while riding horses, bikes, skateboards — it doesn’t matter what anyone is doing.

And we lose it if we can’t find our phones. The greatest threat and best form of punishment for a teenager is to take away their social lifeline. They’ll walk in circles, bump into walls, start babbling. They don’t know what to do with themselves.

What was that we did in the old days? Playing outside?

There of course are many benefits to our phones. They have become our laptop, desktop, iPad. They provide news (a lot is propaganda), and they’ve replaced the World Book Encyclopedia. They’ve replaced the need to own a camera. There’s no longer a need to print out photos and place them in some antiquated photo album. How uncivilized. Just store them in the Cloud.

Movies were made many years ago about machines taking over the world. Well, that time is now. Machines have taken over already.

The phones are the machines opening the door into our lives, our businesses, our likes and dislikes, our friends, our medical condition. Nothing is sacred anymore. If someone wants to learn everything about you, they can in minutes.

We say we have nothing to hide so I’m not worried if I’m being watched or listened to. But you no longer have a private life and what you freely divulge is disseminated, and a profile is stored in some digital closet ready to use if needed.

We also make it easy for criminals and malevolent nations. We pretend it’s no big deal. We rationalize, “I have my phone, and I live by all the joy it gives me.”

But that phone is already talking to you. It’s using your profile, telling you how much you like French Bulldogs and pushes products geared exactly for you from your past searches. It knows what kind of clothes you like, food, books you name it. Your phone knows you better than you know yourself. Don’t be fooled; the machines are in charge.

What can those gathering all that knowledge hope to accomplish with the information? The possibilities are endless. There are no limitations, no boundaries and nothing to control them.

The opening line from the old “Outer Limits” TV series said, “There is nothing wrong with your television set. Do not attempt to adjust the picture. We are controlling the transmission.” A black-and-white TV with tubes was used as the example — not something connected to satellites beaming down digital data in the blink of an eye of which the entire world is connected to.

Phones may be simple in nature. They’re a super convenient modern-day form of communication, but they’re the most powerful tool mankind has ever developed, and the technology is growing so rapidly we can’t keep up.

You can bet all the money you have that a country like China has threaded its tentacles so deep into our society, that it’s likely we’ve already lost all control, and we don’t even know it.

There are still some of us who are along in years who remember what it was like to read a book and watch TV as a family with only 12 channels. (There were never 13 because that was bad luck.)

TV shows like “Bonanza,” “Zorro” and “The Lone Ranger” never showed anyone actually killed. They would wound the bad guy, but there was never any blood. Andy Griffith (aka Sheriff Andy Taylor of Mayberry) would lock someone up for stealing a slice of pie. You would walk to your neighbor’s house and talk to them face to face. No texting.

There was no way back then for the evil of the world to enter your space and try and manipulate your mind. The media certainly did make their attempts even back in the “old days” to do just that, but discussions around the kitchen table would quash any propaganda.

Today you’re pummeled with thousands of things at once, and our simple minds can’t properly disseminate it all. Especially young minds. Making us all easy and vulnerable targets of malicious predators.

We’ve not only lost control of our television sets but of our lives.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.