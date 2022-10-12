SMATHERS, Philomene Gemaine

Philomene Germaine Smathers, 92, of Santa Barbara, passed away on Saturday, October 8th. She was born in Belgium to acrobats that performed around the globe. Her passion for travel continued through her life.

Philomene was predeceased by her husband Neil Smathers, and her parents Guillaume and Jeanne Balencour. She is survived by her sons William and Robert Smathers and her grandsons Jason and Aaron Smathers.

A graveside service is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12 at Calvary Cemetery Santa Barbara. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.