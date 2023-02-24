SMHS Alpine Club holds movie night

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria High School Alpine Club recently highlighted its rock-climbing history with an outdoor movie night.

More than 35 students enjoyed good company and pizza (which was provided by the club). They also watched “The Dawn Wall,” which follows free-climber Tommy Caldwell who attempts to climb the 3,000-foot rock-face in Yosemite National Park that the movie is named after.

The Santa Maria club no longer does physical rock climbing — not since the 1960s — but participates in numerous outdoor hiking adventures and takes an annual camping trip to Yosemite National Park.

— Caleb Beeghly