SMHS celebrates FCCLA week

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Maria Chapter Officer Yosuni Rodriquez was elected to serve on the Region 7 FCCLA officer team for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Santa Maria High School chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America recently joined more than 182,000 members across the nation to advocate for family and consumer sciences during​ ​FCCLA Week​.

Held annually during the second week of February in conjunction with Career and Technical Education Month, FCCLA Week celebrates FCCLA and the positive impact family and consumer sciences can have on society.

Each day of FCCLA Week has a unique theme, which allows members, advisers and supporters to create a customizable and educational experience.

More than 350 Santa Maria FCCLA members participated in virtual Valentine’s Day card exchanges with kids from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Santa Maria Chapter Officer Yosuni Rodriquez was elected to serve on the Region 7 FCCLA officer team for the 2021-2022 school year, and will be installed as an officer at the State Leadership Conference in April and trained at the California FCCLA Region Officer Leadership Conference held in July.

Juniors, Norah Reyes and Sofia Regalado are representing Santa Maria FCCLA with their Students Taking Action with Recognition projects at the State STAR Event Competition held virtually in April. These projects allow students to be recognized for proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills and career preparation.

Yosuni said at the Region 7 FCCLA Spring meeting, “I like to inspire and show people when you put your mind to something you really want, you can reach it with the time and the effort.”

email: gmccormick@newspress.com