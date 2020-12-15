SMHS students build winning drag car

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Santa Maria High School Race Team races its dragster November 2019 in the American Nostalgia Racing Association’s event.

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria High School Race Team was recently highlighted in an article by Classic Industries, a leader in the restoration parts industry.

The students’ work on the team’s 1968 Camaro caught the manufacturer’s eye.

The racing team, which was established in 2008, has two race cars in addition to its dragster. The team contains 10 young men and women from the school’s extensive auto program of more than 100 students.

In February, it competed in the National Hot Rod Association drag race at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. It was the first high school team to compete in an NHRA event.

The team recently repainted the 1968 Camaro for a more polished look. The car and its makeover was recently featured in an article by restoration parts leader Classic Industries.

In November 2019, the team won the 35-car D/Gas Class elimination during the American Nostalgia Racing Association’s event.

Coach Matt Almaguer told Classic Industries that the Camaro’s fastest run — so far — was 9.54 seconds at 131 miles per hour.

— Annelise Hanshaw