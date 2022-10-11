‘Smile’ still No. 1 at the box office

“Smile” continues to top the box office.

The horror movie, which is about Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) and frightening happenings she can’t explain, grossed $17.6 million in its second weekend.

Opening in second place was “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” the movie about a singing crocodile. The film did well to the tune of $11.5 million.

“Amsterdam” — the offbeat mystery set during the aftermath of World War I and starring John David Washington, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Robert De Niro — opened in second place. The film, which also stars Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy, grossed $6.5 million.

“The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, slipped to No. 4 with $5.3 milloin.

Falling to fifth place was “Don’t Worry, Darling,” which is about a 1950s housewife who worries about secrets in what’s supposed to be a utopia. The film grossed $3.48 million.

The re-release of “Avatar” fell to sixth place with $2.56 million.

The horror thriller “Barbarian” remained in seventh place with $2.18 million.

“Bros,” a comedy about two gay men (played by Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane) and their relationship, fell to eighth place with $2.15 million.

The horror film “Terrifier 2” opened in ninth place with $825,000.

“Top Gun: Maverick” remained in 10th place with $800,000.

email: dmason@newspress.com