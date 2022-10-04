‘Smile’ tops weekend’s box office

The producers of “Smile” have a reason to grin.

The horror movie, which is about Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) and frightening happenings she can’t explain, topped the box office in its opening weekend, with a gross of $22 million.

Falling to second place was “Don’t Worry, Darling,” which is about a 1950s housewife who worries about secrets in what’s supposed to be a utopia. The film grossed $7.3 million.

“The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis in a West Africa historical epic, slipped to No. 3 with $7 million.

“Bros,” a comedy about two gay men (played by Blily Eichner and Luke Macfarlane) and their relationship, opened in fourth place with $4.8 million.

The re-release of the 2009 movie “Avatar” placed fifth with $4.7 million. By the way, those who stay for the end credits are treated to one of the scenes of the long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water,” set for a Dec. 16 release.

“Ponniyin Selvan,” which is about a journey to deliver a message froma crown peace and efforts to establish political peace, opened in sixth place with $4.02 million.

The horror thriller “Barbarian” dropped to seventh place with $2.82 million.

“Bullet Train,” the action comedy starring Brad Pitt, placed eighth with $1.4 million.

The animated “DC League of Super-Pets” came in at ninth place, with a gross of $1.31 million.

“Top Gun: Maverick” placed 10th with $1.23 million.

