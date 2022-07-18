Our beloved Father, Opa and great-Opa Jan Smit passed away peacefully in his sleep at the home of his son, Tom. He was born on August 13, 1926 in Indonesia. He had been under Hospice care for the past 5 months and now has gone to see his wife, Melanie in Heaven. He survived a WWII Japanese POW camp, lifelong asthma, hip surgery and Covid. He moved his family from Indonesia to Holland and then from Holland to California in 1960. He has provided for his family throughout.

Jan worked for the City of Santa Barbara for 29 ½ years as an Automotive Mechanic in Motor Pool and retired in 1992. He instilled in his family the value of hard work which attributed to the successful careers of his children.

Jan was preceded in death by his wife Melanie and his granddaughter, Nadia. He his survived by his son, Jimmy, his daughter, Maudy Langer (Mark), his sons, Rene’ (Janel), Tom (Nenita) and daughter, Cathy, his grandkids, Renelle Gonzalez (Oscar), Jason Smit (Hannah), Nicolai Smit, Nikki Chan, Jessie Chan, Joey Chan, Daniel Chan and great-grandsons Nathan and

Dylan Gonzalez.

The Smit Family wishes to thank Tom, Nenita and Nicolai for the years of wonderful care they have provided.

Graveside services will be held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery at 10:00 am on Friday, July 22nd.