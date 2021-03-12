Smith appointed by Music Academy of the West

COURTESY PHOTO

Tracy K. Smith

MONTECITO — The Music Academy of the West has announced the appointment of Tracy K. Smith to its National Advisory Council.

Ms. Smith, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, educator and former two-term U.S. poet laureate, joins current advisers Marcy Carsey, Jeremy Geffen, Gregg Gleasner, Ara Guzelimian, Mark Newbanks and Chad Smith.

Given Ms. Smith’s long standing focus on connecting people from disparate backgrounds through poetry, she is especially well-suited to advising Music Academy President and CEO Scott Reed, according to a news release.

In her new role with the Montecito academy, Ms. Smith will join other National Advisory Council members in reviewing applications for the annual Alumni Enterprise Awards, which confer grants to support innovation in areas including artistic expression, audience development, education, community engagement, social justice and technology.

“I’m delighted to bring my perspective as an artist and chair of university arts center into conversation with the Music Academy of the West,” Ms. Smith said. “I believe the arts — which foster clarity, courage, community and empathy — have a special role to play in tending to the collective needs alive in our nation.”

— Gerry Fall