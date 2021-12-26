SMITH, Arthur “Art”

Arthur “Art” Smith (97), left his loving family in the early morning of the 18th of December 2021, to be reunited with his wife of 70 years, Audrey Smith.

Born in the Fall of 1924, Art was a native of San Francisco, California. In 1943 as a young man, he left his family home of San Francisco to set out for WWII as a soldier & medic in the Second Division of the Army PFC. He earned a Purple Heart during his tour. One of his most fond memories was arriving in Paris on Liberation day 1944, accidentally ahead of General George S. Patton. During the war, he met the love of his life in Wales, the couple were married in 1947 and celebrated their 70th anniversary together in 2017.

Art was a proud alumni of USC pharmaceutical school graduating with honors in 1949. It was fate that brought Art to the Lompoc Valley where he met long time local resident, George Miller of Miller Pharmacy who insisted on hiring the young graduate, offering him a job on the spot. Arthur and George became lifelong friends and business partners. Over the years Art became the sole proprietor of Medical Center Pharmacy where he was a local independent Pharmacist in the community for over 50 years.

Throughout their lives together, Art and his wife Audrey took every opportunity to live their lives to the fullest with enthusiasm and humility. They lovingly raised their family and enjoyed traveling the world at every opportunity. Arthur’s positive approach to life will remain an inspiration to everyone who encountered him, and the memory of his spontaneous laughter was pure joy and will remain in our hearts forever.

A few of his many accomplishments throughout his life:

WWII Veteran, USC Graduate Bachelor of Science

Lompoc Valley Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship Award

California State Board of Pharmacy (Officer and Board Member)

American College of Apothecaries (Full Fellow)

California Pharmaceutical Association (Board Member/Trustee)

The Royal Society of Health Fellowship F.R.S.H.

Santa Barbara Regional Health Authority (Director/Chairman)

Central Coast Pharmacy Specialists (CCPS President)

as well as a lifetime member of Lompoc Valley Rotary, Lompoc Knights of Pythias (50+ years), Lompoc Valley Club, and The American Legion of Honor for 75 years and other numerous organizations and memberships. One little known fact, Art had his FAA Private Pilot License and he loved to fly. However, we think his greatest accomplishment was being a supportive, inspirational, loving Father and Husband and best friend.

A consummate optimist, Art was one of the most humble and down to earth people you could ever have the fortune to meet. Those that knew him personally know that it is impossible to capture his essence in words.

Arthur is survived by his children, son David Rhys Smith and his wife of Visalia, his daughter Ceri Lyn Smith of San Francisco & Italy, along with four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Julie Zandonatti, Laura Larios-Hubert, Vicky Moreno & Gaby de Leon and other caregivers over the years for their love, care and assistance they provided.

The Family welcomes all that knew Art to please join us for a celebration of Arthur’s life which will be held at 11am, on Monday, 3rd of January 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 135 South E. Street, Lompoc, CA. followed by Graveside service at Lompoc Cemetery with Reverend Joe Byrd officiating.

Memorial donations in memory of Arthur can be made to Lompoc Food Pantry.