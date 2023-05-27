SMITH, Dr. Brett, DC

November 30, 1964 – May 16, 2023

Our beloved Brett Andrew Smith of San Diego, CA passed away unexpectedly, entering into the loving presence of God. He was 58 years old. Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he then grew up with his family in Santa Barbara.

Later he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a doctor of chiropractic from Cleveland Chiropractic College then further receiving a diploma in functional medicine.

Brett spent over 30 years as a holistic practitioner in San Diego, where he helped countless patients with their health concerns. He was wholly invested in his patients’ enjoyment of life and constantly researched the best alternative practices to optimize the health of many people.

Brett was a gentle soul with a huge heart. He lived life to the fullest, never losing his sense of playfulness. He enjoyed tennis, surfing, swimming, hiking, golf, biking, skiing, camping- anything outdoors with his friends and family. Beach yoga, meditation and mental health practices accounted for much of his time. Brett devoted all his efforts into raising his three children, gifting them with his wonderful sense of adventure. He volunteered in their classrooms, coached their teams, encouraged and supported them with their interests. He simply could not stand missing any part of their lives; always immensely proud of his children whom he loved beyond measure. All his family and friends meant the world to him.

Brett is survived by his father, Jim Smith; mother, Jean Smith; younger sister, Kristie Skoda; children, Cole, Kieran Smith (mother, Linda Rood) and Bowen Smith (mother, Gina Robertson Smith); nephews Chase and Clay Skoda, niece Katie Skoda; and countless friends and family members.

Brett’s memory verse for love:

“Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.”

(1 Corinthians 13:4-8)

May he rest in peace.

Brett’s celebration of life will be held on June 19, 2023, at 11:00, reception to follow at-

Newbreak Church-Tierrasanta Campus

10791 Tierrasanta Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92124

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Brett’s honor to your favorite cause.

Those attending Brett’s celebration of life would honor him as well by wearing happy colorful attire.