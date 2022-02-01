SMITH, Henry Lee

Henry Lee Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, January 12th, 2022 in Arvilla, North Dakota. He was born in Glendale, California on June 13th 1960.

Henry is survived by his father, Henry L. Smith, and sister, Juanita Smith, of the Santa Ynez Valley, his brother, Arthur Polek, from Burbank CA, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Henry served in the United States Air Force during his early 20s and after an honorable discharge, he contracted with the Boeing Company. After many worldwide travels for his employment, he settled in Arvilla, North Dakota.

Henry was well loved by his friends and extended families in North Dakota and California alike. He loved working on anything with a motor, traveling with his father, volunteering at the Arvilla Community Center, attending church and riding motorcycles (even though his racing days were long ago).

His generosity went well beyond that of others. He never met a person that wasn’t a friend and there wasn’t a vintage vehicle that he wouldn’t stop to admire. Vintage trucks were his favorite.

During his free time, Henry volunteered with the Larimore, ND Ambulance Services as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations go to the Larimore Volunteer Ambulance Services at the address below.

Larimore Ambulance Services

P.O. Box 365

420 Towner Ave

Larimore, ND 58251