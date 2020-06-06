SMITH, James Russell

James Russell Smith passed away in his home on May 31, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was 92 years old.

He was born and raised in Decatur, Illinois with his 3 siblings. Growing up he learned to hunt and fish and became a skilled marksman. While in Germany serving in the military, he met his future wife and they married in 1952. The couple made their home in Decatur, Ill. and later moved to southern California where he found employment in the aircraft industry. The family relocated to Santa Barbara in 1969 with their young daughter. They immediately fell in love with the area’s natural beauty and the small town’s charm.

James was an eternal student and loved taking math classes and continued the study of electronics. His erstwhile hobby became his life time career.

He was a genius in all things mechanical and technical and was constantly re-inventing and improving everyday tasks and problems. It made him happy to create a beautiful home and garden for his family. But nothing made him happier than to take his boat out on the ocean and start the day in the quiet of a very early morning, fishing and contemplating. After retirement he enjoyed taking road trips, discovering and exploring lesser known towns off the beaten path, and taking hikes on Santa Barbara trails.

He was a kind and gentle soul, loved interacting with people, and had a good sense of humor. He is preceded in death by his daughter Claudia and is survived by his wife of 67 years Wilhelmine, son-in-law Frank Buck, and extended family.

A celebration of life will be held at some time in the future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sansum Ridley-Tree Cancer Center of Santa Barbara or Hospice of Santa Barbara in appreciation of their dedication, compassion, and help during James’ last difficult months.