SMITH, Naomi Charis

Heartbroken, the family of Naomi Charis Smith, announce her passing on June 4, 2020, at much too early an age. The world lost a caring, loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and aunt who loved the beach, photography, music, swing dancing, playing board games, Ultimate Frisbee and the Chicago Cubs. Aunt Naomi enjoyed sharing classic children’s literature (including Harry Potter) with her nieces and playing trivia games with friends and family. She was always up for a good intellectual debate and approached life with a wry sense of humor.

Born on Thanksgiving Day in 1985 at Goleta Valley Community Hospital, her parents, Leslie and Ron Smith, joyfully welcomed their baby girl into the world by giving her the middle name of “Charis”, an anglicized form of the Greek word

for thanksgiving.

Growing up in Goleta, Naomi attended Santa Barbara Christian School and Dos Pueblos High School. While at DP, she played on the Charger’s water polo team, served on drama crew and participated in mock trial. Graduating from DP in three years, Naomi went on to Pepperdine University to complete her B.A. in humanities. She later earned ACE certifications as a physical trainer and a youth fitness educator.

Before college, Naomi worshipped at the Turnpike Road Church of Christ and enjoyed participating with friends in L.O.G. (Love of God), a youth retreat program at Goleta Pres. Going to Sierra Bible camp was a favorite summer activity. Inspired to help others, she participated in mission opportunities in Mexico, building homes and working with children; Tanzania, working with children and missionaries as an intern; and Eagle River, Alaska, as a youth ministry intern.

Naomi wore many hats for careers including as a contracts administrator at Red Hat in Raleigh, N.C., tutor, personal trainer, a counselor at a mental health residential care home for youth in Oregon, office administrator in Santa Barbara and as an overseas educator.

Naomi’s love of the outdoors, camping and photography began as a youngster with family trips to National Parks (Yosemite, Sequoia, Lassen, and Yellowstone). Other past family trips include a summer in the Midwest, visiting extended family in Arkansas and a train trip to Vancouver, British Columbia.

She continued to travel to many places throughout her life including an unforgettable semester in Heidelberg, Germany, a summer in Europe and time in Ireland. She also taught physical education at a middle school in Fuyang (Hangzhou), China and English at an elementary school in Mito, Japan. She most recently relocated to Chicago, hoping to catch Chicago Cub games, museum visits and opportunities to serve.

Naomi was a fourth-generation fan of the Chicago Cubs and celebrated a long-awaited World Series Championship in 2016 with her parents. While overseas, Naomi kept up with the Cubs online and watched games on MLB.TV.

Naomi is greatly missed by her parents, her sister Hannah Parmelee and her husband Jay; her brother Joshua Smith and his wife Jennifer; her grandmother Dorothy Smith; and her four nieces: Cailyn, Jaana and Isabelle Parmelee and Ellie Smith.

A small memorial service will be held at the Turnpike Road Church of Christ on Saturday, July 11 at 1:00 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed/archived at sbwebsmith.com/naomi.

Naomi is now at rest with her Savior.