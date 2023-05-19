SMITH, Ronald

Santa Barbara- Ron Smith was born and raised in Santa Barbara, California. When he passed, he lived in Newhall, California. He is survived by his brother Steve, a niece and nephew, and was preceded in death by his parents, Eldon F. and Florine Smith. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1975, in the centennial graduating class and was part of the SBHS Marching Band trip to Europe in the summer of 1973.

Ron worked in the family construction business started by his grandfather, Eldon H. Smith, and continued by his father. When Ron’s father died, Ron continued the concrete pumping part of the business. As Santa Barbara faced water supply issues, business slowed. He started doing part-time work for pyro shows and in 1993, went full-time in the pyro business. In 1994, Ron was on tour for seven months doing pyro and special effects for Pink Floyd’s US and world tours.

Ron became a major force in the pyro and special effects industry doing pyro for 15 Super Bowls, opening and closing ceremonies for three Olympics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Anaheim Angels, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Galaxy, and University of Texas football and basketball games, New Year’s Eve shows in Hong Kong and Las Vegas, and doing special effects for Oscar, Emmys, Grammys, and similar ceremonies, concerts, awards shows, and television shows such as Dancing With the Stars. When he passed, Ron was working with Strictly FX.

A memorial service will be held for Ron at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 27, at Welch Ryce Haider mortuary, 15 E. Sola Street, Santa Barbara.