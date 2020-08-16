SMITH, Stephen Bruce

Stephen Bruce Smith has passed away peacefully from complications of Diabetes and Valley Fever at his home in Porterville, CA, on July 20, 2020, with his fiance Stephanie Pirkl and his dog, Cichi, at his side.

Stephen was born on April 9, 1975, in Santa Barbara, CA. He attended Mt. View, La Colina, and San Marcos High School, class of 1993. His passion was swimming and water polo. He excelled at both.

Stephen was pre-deceased by his father, Bruce Victor Smith. Steve leaves to mourn: fiance Stephanie Pirkl, sisters Laurel Smith Wickenhaeuser, and Shauna Smith Schimmelpfenning, mother Joan Ferguson Smith McClaren, step-father James G. McClaren, Steve’s 96-year-old Nanny, Mary Martin Ferguson, nieces Morgan and Claire, and nephews Chance and James. Also, his constant K9 companion and comforter, Cichi.



Rest in Peace my sweet boy.

Services are pending.