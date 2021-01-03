SMITH, Sydney Howland

Sydney Howland Smith, 93, of Santa Barbara, passed away on October 7, 2020, at Casa St. James in Santa Barbara, after experiencing a gradual decline spanning many months. His last evening was spent with family.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Smith of Santa Barbara; his daughter, Lynn Peters and son-in-law Edward Peters of Berkeley, CA; his son, Scott Hausrath, of Santa Barbara; his nieces, Erica Wood of VA and Judy Van Enige of CA: and his nephews, Dan Fish of NY and Stan Smith of CA, and their respective children.

Sydney grew up in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of four children of William and Eleanora Smith. Siblings Elberton, Emily, and Montford were 16, 14 and 9 years old at the time of his birth. Despite the age gaps, his family was close-knit and supportive, and remained so throughout their lives.

Syd joined the army in 1944 at age 17, just after high school, enrolling in Stanford’s army program for 6 months until he reached 18. He shipped out from San Francisco to Japan during the occupation at the end of WWII and was stationed at Ashigawa, Japan. After two years of service, he returned to the U.S. and enrolled at the University of Arkansas and received his Bachelor’s degree in History. Several years later he returned to California and met his future wife, Hope, in Ojai, both participating in a folk-dance festival. After marriage, Sydney and Hope went back to college, earning additional degrees in psychiatric social work and library science, respectively. Their careers and educational pursuits took them to UCLA, San Jose State University, and Syracuse University in New York. Back in Southern California again, they purchased a home in Isla Vista, and Sydney began a long social work career at Camarillo State Hospital with additional work licensing long term care facilities and adult day care programs in Santa Barbara County.

Syd was a compassionate individual and was genuinely interested in everyone he came into contact with. He had a marvelous sense of humor and a comforting, nonjudgmental way of interacting with people, which endeared him to many. He had an almost eidetic memory and loved to reminisce about experiences he’d had and the people and places he’d known. He could relive memories down to the minutest details. Also an avid reader with a keen interest in sociology and politics, he had a passion for social justice, preserving the environment, and protecting endangered species to which he generously donated. All told, Sydney was a loyal, loving friend and mentor and will continue to be missed by all who knew him.

There will be no services due to Covid 19 restrictions. Family will meet at a later date for a military service and spreading of ashes at sea.

Grateful appreciation goes to Brightstar Caregiving of Santa Barbara, who helped Sydney stay at home as long as possible, Mission Terrace and Dr. Ohmlid, Above All Care, Casa St. James, and Assisted Home Hospice. We are grateful for all your loving support and care.

For Sydney’s full biography, please see https://mcdermottcrockett.com/tribute/details/196568/Sydney-Smith/obituary.html#tribute-start. Please send cards or leave condolences with Jennifer Parks at jparks@mcdermottcrockett.com. The family would love to hear from Sydney’s friends and colleagues whom he may have lost touch with over the last several years.