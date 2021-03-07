Architect, 1953-2021

Born Thomas Vernon Smith, Toronto, Canada Oct. 15,1953 to Gordon F. and Verna-Ruth Smith. Tom moved to Los Angeles with parents and sister Barbara in 1955. Early education in Norwalk, CA where he became a U.S. citizen. Came to Santa Barbara 1968. Graduated from San Marcos High 1971 after studying architectural drafting and design. There he designed the first Royal Reserve rest area. In 1970, a senior, Tom designed a home that was built in Rancho del Ciervo, his first commission at 17! Tom then moved to L.A where he joined the Alamo Christian Foundation. Moved to Alma, AR with them, designed buildings and a local housing tract for them in Alma, plus other activities. Tom was a strong Christian and a lover of Biblical history. In 1986 Tom came home to Santa Barbara, resumed studies at City College and worked for local architects. Tom then met Susan Trichler whom he knew from High School. They married in 1989 and were members at El Montecito Presbtyerian, later relocating their home to Guadalupe, CA. There they joined Orcutt Presbyterian.

Tom’s office was in Montecito, working for Jon Sorrell on many large estate designs. When Tom became a Licensed Architect he had his own office there for the past ten years. Tom was active in his church and in Civil War re-enacting. He and Susan participated in several historical acting groups. Tom was active with E Clampus Vitus and designed some award winning Fiesta parade floats. Tom also enjoyed his model HO trains and his cats. Tom died and Susan was injured in a highway 101 crash Jan. 29, 2021. Tom was predeceased by mother Verna-Ruth Smith, survived by wife Susan D. Smith, father Gordon F. Smith of Santa Barbara, sister Barbara R. Reed of Boston, brother Donald F. Smith and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A private family inurnment will be held later. Donations to American Cancer Society or Orcutt Presbyterian Church.