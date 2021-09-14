SMJUHSD offers vaccinations in-school

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is offering vaccination clinics for its students this month as it aims to keep COVID-19 cases down among students and staff.

Students must bring identification and, if under the age of 18, proof of parent’s permission to participate.

The district sent a reminder to families that students should stay home when they feel unwell.

“In recognizing the number of positive cases among students and staff has been extremely low in relation to our total population, we nonetheless want to prevent any spread of cases, especially when preventable,” the district sent in a news release.

— Annelise Hanshaw