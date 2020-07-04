SMJUSD delays sports training

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Joint Union School District has announced it has delayed its plan for athletes to return to physical activity and training due to COVID-19 concerns.

The district previously formed a plan to have athletes return to training July 6 to 17.

“Our first job is to keep students and staff safe,’’ John Davis, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the district, said in a statement. “This past week has been a whirlwind for sure, as we’ve seen an unprecedented explosion of cases in our state, as well as our region. As the state begins the process of closing things down again, especially in light of the Holiday Weekend that is now upon us, we need to reconsider the wisdom of commencing our plan. The district will continue efforts to make high school sports a reality in the future.’’