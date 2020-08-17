Home Local Smoke from Lake Fire seen from Santa Barbara
Smoke from Lake Fire seen from Santa Barbara

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
Pyrocumulus clouds from the Lake Fire burning in Los Angeles County could be seen in Santa Barbara on Friday. As seen here from Shoreline Park, massive amounts of smoke billowed above the mountains as the fire continued to rage. The fire, which began Wednesday, had covered more than 11,600 acres as of Friday afternoon.
