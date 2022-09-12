Sean Comer and Silvia Franco-Comer start family business to produce delicious, healthy food

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Sean Comer, right, and Silvia Franco-Comer, center left, founded Casa de Comer in 2017. Also pictured are their children, from left, Sorelle, Jude, Augie and Nolan.

Casa de Comer was founded in 2017 by Santa Barbara locals Sean Comer and Silvia Franco-Comer, the husband-wife team who is fast becoming a true local legend for their Smokin’ Good Salsas.

“It started out of my desire for good salsa. Having moved away from home and being brought up with homemade salsa I was not able to find anything similar in the grocery market that didn’t have preservatives or sodium,” Ms. Franco-Comer told the News-Press.

Mr. Comer fell in love with watching Ms. Franco-Comer’s mom make salsa. What was important to Ms. Franco-Comer was the health aspect.

“It’s an important aspect of crafting a good salsa,” she said.

Above is a selection of Casa de Comer’s salsas.

Below, crates of fresh tomatoes are shown at the family’s home in Goleta on Friday.

The Comers started making their salsa for friends and family as well as donating salsa to fundraisers and events. They were asked to bring more salsa to events, church and more. The Comers then began selling salsa through their food truck. And Ms. Franco-Comer began taking entrepreneur classes at Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.

“What really happened was we realized we had a product, and we had good people behind us through the community. We had that ‘aha’ moment,” Mr. Comer told the News-Press.

“Our salsa has a bold flavor, authentic fresh produce, cilantro and superfoods,” said the Comers.

They noted their salsa has a lot of healthy benefits.

The Comers’ product line has a smoky flavor because they roast everything.

“The director of culinary at SBCC tasted it and said that there was nothing like it in the market,” Ms. Franco-Comer told the News-Press. “It’s a natural flavor. The ingredients we used are very important because they are all fresh and have authentic flavor.”

The Comers added that they have medium to mild salsas, as well as a spicy version.

“We have been really blessed with having our family involved and being a part of the community,” the Comers told the News-Press. “This is a family business … It’s a labor of love.

“We didn’t know going into this that it would bring our family together. We have spent birthdays in the kitchen and sacrificed trips. This is making our kids well rounded, and we are told that repeatedly by people in our community.

“We have been able to see the fruits of our labor, having meals around the table and talking to our children. That’s actually why we do this. It keeps us going.”

The Comers have four children: Sorelle (14), Jude (12), Nolan (10) and Augie (5).

“I don’t know if we would be where we would be if we weren’t in a community like Santa Barbara,” Mr. Comer told the News-Press. “Our business has thrived in Santa Barbara. I have always valued being in the community. This business has given us the opportunity to be a part of Santa Barbara which is awesome.

“I think it is important to say that we are really proud of our brand, and what we have been able to bring to market,” Mr. Comer said. “Our branding encompasses everything that we are. We are a clean, healthy brand. It’s a small batch made from hard work, authentic labors and the love that you put behind it.”

Smokin Good Salsa can be purchased in local stores such as Lazy Acres, Bristol Farms, California Fresh, Gelson’s and Tri-County Produce.

“You know you live in an awesome community when you can give to your community like we have and when you hit hard times the community gives back,” Mr. Comer said. “We have had our community rally behind us to keep us going.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com

FYI

To learn more about Casa de Comer, go to casadecomerfoods.com.

If you would like to support the Comers, you can donate at .givesendgo.com/CasadeComer.

This donation page was set up earlier this summer when the Comers fell on hard times and the community rallied behind them.