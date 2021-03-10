0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail MADISON HIRNEISEN/NEWS-PRESSParthenopi Milios, education coordinator and director of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s Early Explorers preschool program, sits with students while they create their snake crafts. The zoo program is the first accredited zoo preschool in California. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post PET OF THE WEEK : JETHRO next post To the rescue Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.