Sneddon seeks to remove parklets in Montecito

Santa Barbara City Council member Kristen Sneddon has been working with the public works director on a timeline to remove parklets on Coast Village Road.

Santa Barbara City Council member Kristen Sneddon is on board for removing the parklets along Coast Village Road in Montecito.

In an email to the News-Press, Councilmember Sneddon said she’s been working with the public works director for months on a timeline for removal “and have been surprised that they are still there.

“I have been clear on my input where CVR has been involved,” she said. “I’ll go back and look for contacts from Brunello, but I have met with and heard from enough businesses on CVR to know it is time.”

Brian Brunello, co-owner of The Liquor and Wine Grotto, previously sent copies of a petition signed by 25 Montecito businesses and seven landlords to the entire city council urging them to remove the restaurant parklets, claiming they take up valuable parking spaces on CVR that could be used by their customers.

Mr. Brunello, who has been critical of council inaction on the issue, told the News-Press that Councilmember Sneddon just emailed him “and told me that she supports the removal of parklets on CVR,” he wrote. “This is great to hear.”

Councilmember Sneddon’s support for parklet removal is significant because she is a member of an ad hoc subcommittee tasked with the job of making recommendations concerning the parklets’ future. The subcommittee is supposed to report back to the full council in September.

City officials will hold a meeting Friday at Coast and Olive, 1295 Coast Village Road, Montecito to solicit public input from customers, retail business owners, landlords and restaurant owners plus anyone else interested in sharing their thoughts on the parklets issue. The meeting is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m.

While considered part of Montecito, Coast Village Road falls within the Santa Barbara city limits.

