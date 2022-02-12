Snow day at Santa Barbara Zoo

COURTESY PHOTO

Kids can go sledding in a snow play area during the annual Snow Leopard Festival, set for Feb. 27 at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

SANTA BARBARA —The Santa Barbara Zoo will host a community snow day during its annual Snow Leopard Festival, set for 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. Feb. 27. (Zoo members can get in at 9 a.m.)

Approximately 80 tons of snow will be deposited in a play area for children 12 and younger. The snow will be shaped into sled runs, and sleds will be provided for children. No personal sleds are allowed.

Sledding is for children ages 4 to 12 only. No adult can go sledding

Snow will also be provided as enrichment to many of the zoo’s animal residents, including Kisa, the zoo’s snow leopard.

Regular admission or zoo membership is required for entry, and there is an additional fee of $10 for sledding and snow play.

For more information, call the zoo at 805-962-5339 or visit www.sbzoo.org. The zoo is at 500 Ninos Drive.

— Katherine Zehnder