Snow in Santa Barbara!

Miracle happens at Storyteller Children’s Center campuses

COURTESY PHOTOS

Children react with delight to unexpected snowfall at Storyteller Children’s Center campuses on State and De la Vina streets.

Kids were thrilled when snow unexpectedly fell Wednesday in Santa Barbara — in one specific location.

Storyteller Children’s Center, a nonprofit preschool, welcomed snow that turned its campuses on State and De la Vina streets into a winter wonderland.

The kids reached for the sky and grabbed flakes, some of which naturally became shaped like hearts. Some, in fact, tasted the snow and compared it to strawberries.





The sweet magic was made possible by snow machines brought by the Scribner family and an anonymous donor.

“We are thrilled to bring the joy of the holiday season to our children who have faced so many challenges, particularly over the past two years of the pandemic,” said Executive Director Susan Cass. “This is just another way we can support — and bring cheer — to the families we serve.”

“Our donors have really shown up in support of Storyteller over the past year,” Ms. Cass told the News-Press in an email. “Today was just another example of our community’s commitment to not only our programs, but also our children and staff.

“It is so important to infuse joy and laughter into our day to day, especially during these challenging times, and the surprise ‘snow day’ provided just that,” she said. “We are truly grateful to all who made it happen.”

A member of the Scribner family interacts with a child as snow falls. The family and an anonymous donor provided snow machines to make Wednesday’s miracle happen.

Preschool teacher Genezaret Cardose explained what the snow meant for the kids.

“Many of the children have never experienced snow, and it’s never snowed in Santa Barbara,” the instructor said. “So this is a beautiful way to experience the season and taste snow. They said it tastes like strawberries! So we thank our community for bringing us this joy.”

Toddler teacher Gloria Vasquez said the sudden snow day made the kids excited.

“It is an amazing time for them,” she said. “These are the experiences that create memories that stay with us.”

In addition to the sudden snow, Davies Public Affairs/Blaze PR donated large Christmas trees for the classrooms and miniature trees for students to take home.

The sudden snow day made children happy at Storyteller Children’s Center.

And volunteers, including many members of the National Charity League, have sponsored holiday gifts for all Storyteller families.

There’s more excitement ahead for the kids. They will get to see Santa Claus, who visits the center every Christmas. (If you look closely, you’ll see that for the last 30 or so years, Santa has resembled volunteer Kenny Slaught.)

For more about Storyteller Children’s Center, go to storytellercenter.org.

email: dmason@newspress.com