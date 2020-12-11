Snowman ornament making offered

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Public Library is offering a guided winter craft activity at 3 p.m. Monday on Zoom.

Library staff will present an afternoon of ornament-making.

The library will have a limited number of snowman ornament making kits available for patrons. Each kit will contain cardstock paper, twine, sequins, book pages, glue and paint. Each kit will have enough supplies to make two ornaments.

Registration for the kits began on Monday, and kits will be available for pick-up between Friday through Tuesday. One kit will be available for each household.

Sidewalk pick-up window hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

To register, go to the events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/library or call the library at 805-925-0994.

— Gerry Fall