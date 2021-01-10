So much for America

Expect some terrible things in 2021

Goodbye, America. It was good while it lasted.

I remember thinking as a 10-year-old, that I really liked America because its politicians were honest, and it was great we weren’t a corrupt country like I heard other countries were. And I don’t know why at that young age I had those thoughts and why I even remembered them, but boy, did that naiveté change as I grew up.

This year we’re going to have another type of surge upon a surge called “Corruption21.” And there’s no vaccine being developed against this virus and there never will be.

This virus will impact the entire nation like never before and likely last forever. Last year the cloak came off the wolf, and beneath it, we saw how powerful the big tech companies had become.

And now that the Democrats are in full control of America, say goodbye to your country.

I’d like to make some predictions about what we can all look forward to over the next few years.

This is only a partial wish list for the Democrats in concert with their up-and-coming socialists who are rapidly becoming the new face of what once was known as the party for the people. If John F. Kennedy were alive today, he would be considered a Republican.

So we can expect:

An even higher uptick in murdered babies through abortion.

The overall murder rate in America will also increase beyond numbers we’ve never seen before.

Homelessness will also rise to a level where it becomes the new normal to live on our streets.

China will move, metaphorically, and maybe literally, into the White House.

Iran will announce they’ve perfected the nuclear weapon and thank Barack Obama and Joe Biden for the cash to do it.

Southern border security will cease, and illegals, gangs, gun runners, drug runners, human traffickers, will simply saunter into America and likely be handed a check.

And the safety of all Americans will be in even further jeopardy when Immigration and Customs Enforcement is abolished.

The 30 million, 40 million, maybe 50 million illegals already here will get an Operation Warp Speed toward citizenship. (The fictitious 11 million number is 30 years old).

Great efforts will be made to strip honest, law-abiding Americans of their guns, but no action will be taken against the criminals or gangs who are murdering Americans every day.

And if you’re a “lawmaker,” you will still have the right to carry. Because you’re just that much more important than the rest of us.

Gangs will grow in confidence and power since there won’t be any bail, and no one is being sentenced to prison for anything anyway.

Free speech will end as we know it. Already has.

Organized censorship will determine what we can and cannot know.

Tax rates will soar.

Joe Biden will continue to be coddled by the press and anything that isn’t favorable will be blamed on Donald Trump.

Should the virus begin to temper, and the vaccines do their job, President-Elect Biden will be given the credit, despite having absolutely nothing to do with its success. However, should it fail, it will be President Trump’s fault.

Black Lives Matter will gain access and hold positions in the Biden administration, dictating and demanding more money to further their cause of racial inequality. Which is merely another term for extortion.

The Supreme Court will become just another arm of the Democratic Party and join the mainstream media.

No one will ever be held accountable again for anything, unless you’re a Republican.

Prisons will be systematically closed or dramatically cut back because nearly everyone will be released. And the victims will just have to man up. Sorry, “it up.”

There’s also the push of making D.C. and Puerto Rico states to forever gain control of the swamp, which sadly, President Trump, wasn’t able to fully drain.

And if the Dems do get their way, the next election won’t even matter.

The above items are the visions of the Democrats and socialists who for some reason just don’t think the America of old is worth hanging on to. Their views, however, are a far cry from what most of this country really does think and care about.

In truth, they are dreaming. They may get some of their wishes granted, but Americans won’t tolerate it.

President Trump emerged five years ago and showed the country that there are some politicians who actually do care about the people.

Let’s see how the liberal agenda is received. And without anyone else to oppose, Democrats are notorious for opposing each other.

In two years, we’ll be better prepared, at least I hope so, to make certain the midterms won’t be stolen, and the real voices of America will rise to the top. In the meantime, just pinch your nose, hold your breath and pray.

Oh, yeah.

Prayer will be abolished too.

Henry Schulte

The author lives in Solvang.