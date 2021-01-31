My understanding is the county is looking into approving building a two-story, 24-unit apartment complex with 19 parking spaces for tenants, manager and guests.

This small piece of property, .54 acre, sounds like overbuilding to me.

My backyard backs up to this project. This means the residents of the second story will be able to look into my bedroom, bathroom and kitchen windows. So much for privacy!

Access to this development is the offramp of Highway 101 into a very busy Patterson Avenue and Call Real. This intersection is already over used and dangerous.

Several years ago the Patterson Avenue Corridor Neighborhood Association fought the building of a Jack in the Box on the same small parcel. It was denied as this project should also be denied.

With hindsight, I would rather have a Jack in the Box.

V.D. Blunt

Santa Barbara