Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw to perform at UCSB Campbell Hall

PHOTO ©2020 SHERVIN LAINEZ

Caroline Shaw will sing with Sō Percussion during a UCSB concert.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Sō Percussion with Caroline Shaw at 8 p.m. April 21 at Campbell Hall. Pulitzer Prize-winner Caroline Shaw joins Sō Percussion as vocalist for 10 songs she co-composed with the quartet members.

“Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part” explores soil cultivation as a metaphor for creativity and collaboration. Ms. Shaw’s acclaimed ear for melody and harmony and Sō’s playful sense of rhythmic invention come together in this original music.

Taking inspiration from James Joyce, ABBA, American roots music, plainchant, Christian hymns and stories from the Old Testament, Sō Percussion and Ms. Shaw dissolve the boundaries between classical and pop.

In the first half of the program, Sō Percussion will perform works in its repertoire from a trio of young composers including ensemble members Eric Cha-Beach, Angélica Negrón and Nathalie Joachim.

For 20 years and counting, Sō Percussion has redefined chamber music for the 21st century.

Recent highlights have included performances at the Elbphilharmonie, Big Ears 2022, where the ensemble performed “Amid the Noise,” premiered a new work by Angélica Negrón with the Kronos Quartet, and performed its album with Caroline Shaw, “Let the Soil Play Its Simple Part “ and a return to Carnegie Hall, where , Sō Percussion performed new collaborations with Nathalie Joachim and Dominic Shodekeh Talifero.

Sō Percussion’s recording, “Narrow Sea,” with Ms. Shaw, Dawn Upshaw and Gilbert Kalish, won the 2022 Grammy for Best Composition. Other albums include “A Record Of..” on Brassland Music with Buke and Gase, and an acclaimed version of Julius Eastman’s “Stay On It” on new imprint Sō Percussion Editions.

This adds to a catalog of more than 25 albums featuring landmark recordings of works by David Lang, Steve Reich, Steve Mackey, and many more.

In the summer of 2022, Sō performed at the Music Academy of the West Festival, Newport Classical, at Time Spans in New York and offered four concerts at Our Festival in Helsinki.

In fall 2022, Sō Percussion began its ninth year as the Edward T. Cone performers-in-residence at Princeton University.

Ms. Shaw is a musician who moves among roles, genres and mediums, trying to imagine a world of sound that has never been heard before but has always existed. She works often in collaboration with others, as producer, composer, violinist and vocalist.

She is the recipient of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize in music, several Grammy awards, an honorary doctorate from Yale and a Thomas J. Watson Fellowship. This year’s projects include the score to “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX/Hulu), vocal work with Rosalía (MOTOMAMI), the score to Josephine Decker’s “The Sky Is Everywhere” (A24/Apple), music for the National Theatre’s production of “The Crucible” (dir. Lyndsey Turner), Justin Peck’s “Partita” with New York City Ballet and a new stage work “LIFE” (Gandini Juggling/Merce Cunningham Trust).

Ms. Shaw has written more than 100 works in the last decade.

The program is presented in association with UCSB Department of Music.

