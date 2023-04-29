Home Local Soaring above the fair
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Riders go airborne Friday at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. The fair continues today and Sunday. For more information, see earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo.
