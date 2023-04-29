Soaring above the fair

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSRiders go airborne Friday at the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara. The fair continues today and Sunday. For more information, see earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Biden authorizes military to call up reservists to combat drug trafficking at southern border next post Inflation marker rises again in March Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.