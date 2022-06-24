Soaring again

Santa Barbara County Wildlife Care Network releases more brown pelicans after their recovery

PHOTOS COURTESY SBWCN

A pelican is shown at the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network hospital, where it and other pelicans received fluids, food, medication, warmth and supportive care.

By DAVE MASON and MARILYN McMAHON

THE NEWS-PRESS

On a recent afternoon at Butterfly Beach, brown pelicans walked toward the ocean and looked ahead at the horizon of the Pacific Ocean.

It had been a while since they could fly, but now they felt the urge.

And thanks to tender loving care from the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network, the pelicans soared again — over the Pacific and on to their next adventure.

SBWCN released 12 pelicans June 17 at the Montecito beach, and that was in addition to 10 that the nonprofit released previously.

A brown pelican takes flight from Butterfly Beach, where it and nine others were released by the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network. A mysterious influx of the seabirds have been found sick along the Southern California coast, but locally, they’ve received care from SBWCN.

This week, SBCWCN released more pelicans, bringing the total to 52 formerly sick birds who are flying again. They were released throughout Santa Barbara County, SBWCN told the News-Press.

Sixteen brown pelicans now remain in the nonprofit’s care.

Pelicans have been rescued from all over Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. SBWCN said they were emaciated, weak and hypothermic. Most were lethargic and unable to fly or even just move.

The birds’ plight is a mystery. Sick brown pelicans have been reported along the Southern California coast, and the reason for their condition hasn’t been determined. California Fish and Wildlife is continuing its investigation.

On May 14, the pelicans began showing up at SBWCN’s new, state-of-the-art Wildlife Hospital in Goleta.

At left, pelicans leave their carriers in anticipation of their first flight in a while. At right, now well enough to fly, brown pelicans start their flight over the Pacific Ocean by Butterfly Beach.

According to SBWCN, these seabirds are being found in unusual places, including roadways, fresh water pools and residents’ backyards.

The nonprofit’s team of rescuers and volunteers have been transporting as many pelicans as possible to the Wildlife Hospital, where the birds have received fluids, food, medication, warmth and supportive care.

It made all the difference. SBWCN could see that at Butterfly Beach when the pelicans walked toward the ocean and did what came naturally. The birds, who were sick, now could fly.

“I’m so proud of our staff, volunteers and the entire community for jumping into action to help these pelicans,” said Ariana Katovich, executive director of SBWCN. “While we’re still unsure what’s causing this emergency situation, we are continuing to take in these birds and help them in any way we can.”

Donations are welcome for purchase of medications, fluids, food and additional supplies. To make a donation, go to www.sbwcn.org/don.

To report a sick or injured pelican in Santa Barbara County or Ventura County, call the SBWCN Helpline: 805-681-1080. Updates on the unfolding situation can be found at www.sbwcn.org/pelicans.

SBWCN takes care of more than 4,000 patients per year including small mammals, seabirds, songbirds, raptors and herptiles. The SBWCN Helpline is available everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for animal emergencies and wildlife advice at 805-681-1080.

email: dmason@newspress.com and mmcmahon@newspress.com