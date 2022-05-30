Soaring onto the big screen

From ‘Top Gun’ to ‘Thor’ to ‘Jurassic World,’ it’s summer in the theaters

PARAMOUNT PICTURES

Tom Cruise is flying as Maverick again in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The Memorial Day weekend debut of “Top Gun: Maverick” means the summer movie season has taken off, complete with all kinds of thrillers

Here’s the schedule for late May, June and July movies.

NOW IN THEATERS

“Tom Gun: Maverick”: Tom Cruise is back as “Maverick” in this sequel to the 1986 thriller about training fighter pilots. Montecito singer Kenny Loggins sang “Danger Zone” in the 1986 film.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie”: It seems like every animated TV series arrives on the big screen. Now it’s the turn for this Fox animated comedy.

MARVEL STUDIOS

Montecito actress Natalie Portman reunites with Chris Hemsworth in the latest take on a superhero franchise with “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

JUNE 3

“Watcher”; Maika Monroe stars as a young actress who fears she’s being stalked by a serial killer.

JUNE 10

“Jurassic World Dominion”: From the trailers, it’s clear that the major stars from the original “Jurassic Park” movies and the “Jurassic World” movies are together in what’s likely to be the summer’s second highest grossing film. The “Doctor Strange” sequel is likely to be the highest grossing film of the year, as demonstrated by its box office numbers so far.

JUNE 17

“Lightyear”: Chris Evans is the voice of the space hero inspired by the action figure.

WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Superman and Krypto and other superheroes and their pets grace the big screen in “DC League of Super-Pets.

JUNE 24

“Elvis”: Austin Butler portrays the King, but the more interesting acting likely will be by Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, the singer’s opinionated manager.

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”: A mockumentary follows a shell called Marcel in this film that combines live action with stop-motion animation. The film stars Jenny Slate, Rosa Salazar, Thomas Mann and Isabella Rossellini.

“The Black Phone”: Ethan Hawke and Scott Derrickson star in this thriller about a kidnapped boy with a special power.

JULY 1

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”: This time the henchmen are helping a young Gru (voice of Steve Carell) to join a supervillain group.

JULY 8:

“Thor: Love and Thunder”: Montecito actress Natalie Portman stars with Chris Hemsworth in a new take on the franchise. The plot begins with Thor (Mr. Hemsworth) just wanting to retire, but nothing’s ever that simple in a Marvel Studios movie.

WARNER BROS.

Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star as Elvis Presley and Col. Tom Parker respectively in “Elvis.”

JULY 15

“Where the Crawdads Sing”: The best-selling novel has been adapted for the big screen, with Daisy Edgar-Jones starring as Kya in this murder mystery.

“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank”: The main dog in this film loves cats and wants to protect them from a villain. So he becomes a samurai. Makes sense.

“Bed Rest”: Supernatural events are witnessed by a pregnant woman who’s on bed rest. The film stars Melissa Barrera.

JULY 22

“Nope”: Mysterious forces are scaring people and animals in director Jordan Peele’s latest thriller. Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira star.

JULY 29

“DC League of Super-Pets”: Up in the sky: It’s a bird, it’s a plane .. .it’s a dog! Krypto, Superman’s pet, and other superheroes’ pets work together to save their owners.

“Vengeance”: A New York City reporter investigates his girlfriend’s death in this film that stars B.J. Novak, who’s making his directorial debut with it.

email: dmason@newpsress.com