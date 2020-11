KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

An Alaska Airlines passenger jet takes off from Santa Barbara Municipal Airport as a murder of crows fly near Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Hundreds of crows roost at nightfall near Hollister Avenue.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Seagulls sail over Leadbetter Beach as a couple of beachgoers enjoy the waves crashing in.

As the winter months roll in and times remain uncertain, birds continue to soar over it all, flying through the ocean breeze and perching above the world.

Amid the troubling times of the pandemic, a bird’s eye view of the world might be a perspective worth considering — just to remember the beauty around us.

