SOBINIAK, Louise Barbara

Louise Barbara Sobiniak of Santa Barbara, 1937-2020

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to the incomparable Louise Sobiniak. Louise, better known as “Dolli,” passed away in the early morning of Friday, June 26 at the age of 82. She was a Santa Barbara native, born on December 4th 1937 to Guadalupe Romero and Phillip Edwin Leyva. Dolli married twice and had four children, Dawn, Elizabeth, Barbara and Danny. She had eight grandchildren who captivated her attention from the moment they were born. She actively participated in the lives of her grandchildren near and far, cherishing her role as Grandma Dolli. Her grandchildren can tell tales of all sorts of adventures when they were told by their grandma “DonÕt tell your parents!”

Dolli was considered “one of a kind” by those who knew her. She loved to get dressed up, go out and dance the night away. She loved shopping, especially at Christmas time, socializing and bling. She loved a good burger, hot salty fries and a carbonated soda. She loved tending to her plants and watching the rain. These things made her feel alive and gave her joy.

Dolli is now finally reunited with her daughter, Dawn and her son, Danny who preceded her in death. The loss of her two children significantly devastated her well-being for the rest of her life. She is survived by her two children Elizabeth Nordblad and Barbara Abbott, as well, as her eight grandchildren, Allison, Christy, Derek, Emma, Philip, Danielle, Emmet, & Alicia. She is also survived by her sister Regina Delahay and her brother Phillip Paul Leyva and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

She will be missed by many and never forgotten.