Soccer club being established in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Sky, a professional soccer club, is being established in Santa Barbara, with men’s and women’s teams expected to start playing in March 2024.

The teams will be based at Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium and will compete in the United Soccer League’s USL League One.

The founding investor, Montecito resident and lifelong soccer enthusiast Peter Moore, officially announced the club’s formation Tuesday. The launch included a party Tuesday night at the MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Innovation+Exploration, in Santa Barbara.

For more details, see Wednesday’s News-Press.

COURTESY SANTA BARBARA SKY

