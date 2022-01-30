Socialism doesn’t work

A shocking recent Gallup Poll shows 38% of Americans have a positive opinion of socialism compared to capitalism. Yes, socialism may sound good to the average person: Everyone is taken care of. But such a political-social-economic system has never worked as it is contrary to basic human nature.

Governments in control become corrupt. People who want to work hard are not rewarded. Those who do not want to work are glad for others to take care of them, etc. The system falls apart.

Prior to the 2022 Congressional elections, I have written a short, easy to read, compelling novel for voters of all political persuasions describing what America would be like under socialism 12 years from now 2033: “Forging a New America How American Liberalism and Climate Change Landed Us in Siberia.”

Let’s keep America in balance.

Roger Colley

Montecito