Socialized medicine not worth the price

On March 14, George F. Bajor, M.D., wrote in Voices that “True choices of physicians are only available under Medicare, but not private insurance. It should be available for all: (i.e. Medicare For All).”

My question for Dr. Bajor is, “Do you accept Medicare Insurance in your medical practice?” If you do, you would be in the minority.

More than 50% of the physicians in private practice in Santa Barbara County do NOT accept Medicare Insurance. Far more physicians take private insurance than they do Medicare. Why? Very simply, the lower reimbursement rate and the increased bureaucracy to process their billing claims.

So if you are on Medicare and wish to use one of these doctors, what do you do? Simply pay for the doctor’s services out of your pocket. That does not sound like great choices to me.

What Dr. Bajor is espousing for is Medicare for all, i.e. socialized medicine. Just look to our neighbors to the North, Canada, who have socialized medicine.

When a Canadian does not want to wait months for a surgery, where do they go? That’s right, straight to the United States of America, where they can receive timely and excellent medical attention.

The U.S. is a beacon for all when looking for superior medical attention and in a very timely manner. Why? There’s no socialized medicine, i.e. Medicare for all. Just a great free market system for health care!

If you are interested in socialized medicine, i.e. Medicare for all, i.e. single-payer system, please do a little research and see how much the citizens of those countries pay in income taxes. No breaks for the lower income. The minimum tax rates in Europe begin at 35% and go up from there.

Socialized medicine sounds great until they honestly tell you how much it is going to cost you. Don’t believe me; do the research for yourself.

Michael Quigley

Carpinteria