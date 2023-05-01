Society to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage

COURTESY NAKAGAWA FAMILY

This is the wedding portrait of John and Alice Nakagawa, who were married in 1933 in Los Angeles. COURTESY MUNENO FAMILY

The Muneno family gathers during the late 1950s in front of the Japanese Buddhist Church in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society has announced the opening of its new exhibit, “Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage of Santa Barbara, 1870s – 1970s.”

The free exhibit will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. May 7 at the Sahyun Genealogical Library, 316 Castillo St., Santa Barbara.

“The Santa Barbara Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Exhibit will be a journey to discovery that we can experience together,” said Melinda Yamane Crawford, Genealogical Society member and co-chair of the Society’s Exhibit Committee.

“We are delighted to welcome the community to learn more about our local Chinese, Japanese, and Filipino families and their many contributions to the rich and colorful history of Santa Barbara,” she continued.

The event will feature a variety of activities and exhibits. For instance, visitors will have the opportunity to explore historical accounts, photos, and artifacts from local Asian American and Pacific Islander families.

They will also be treated to a Chinese tea service, a Japanese choir singing and playing the tone chimes, and Bonsai trimming demonstrations.

In addition, community organizations will have booths set up, and genealogy research assistance will be available. Light appetizers and refreshments will also be provided.

For more information, visit www.sbgen.org.

