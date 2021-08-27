Society to visit Gorham Vineyards

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society plans a vineyard field trip Saturday to the Gorham Vineyards.

The activity will discuss Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara, an American viticulture area. It’s located in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Tim Gorham will lead the trip, set for 9 a.m. to noon. Parking and a restroom will be available.

Directions will be sent to people who register by calling 805-693-5683 or emailing syvnhs@syvnature.org.

The trip will include an outdoor presentation in a shaded courtyard and a walk through the Gorham Vineyards in Santa Ynez as well as a short visit to a nearby geologic outcrop, followed by a small wine tasting. Mr. Gorham will also provide a handout that includes an outline of the talk, geologic cross-sections and maps, soil chemistry charts and a table of climate data from other cabernet growing regions of the world.

Cost is $10 for society members and $25 for nonmembers.

The entire trip is outside. No masks are required if you’re fully vaccinated. Otherwise, you must wear a mask.

All participants must be 21 or older.

Mr. Gorham and his wife Susan Cobb live in the Happy Canyon area of the Santa Ynez Valley and have been farming a one-acre vineyard of cabernet sauvignon for 15 years.

For more information, go to syvnature.org.

For more about Happy Canyon of Santa Barbara, go to happycanyonava.com.

— Dave Mason