Software company donates laptops to SBHS program

COURTESY PHOTO

Sky Adams, director of the Computer Science Academy at Santa Barbara High School, stands with one of 16 laptops donated to the program by Invoca.invoca computer science

Santa Barbara software company Invoca donated 16 used laptops earlier this month to the Santa Barbara High School Computer Science Academy.

“We’re really excited about this opportunity and we knew we wanted to donate these laptops,” Vice President of Engineering Mike Weaver said. “We wanted to do something to combat this inequality in accessing technology.”

Mr. Weaver first became aware of the program when students visited Invoca on a field trip, and he knew the students needed better equipment.

“I’d love to see students that go through the program, ultimately, at Invoca,” he said.

He said the technology industry lacks diversity, and the SBHS Computer Science Academy had a more diverse group than the industry’s norm.

“They’re exactly the kind of people we want to target to improve our diversity and diversity in the tech industry as well,” he said.

He hopes increasing students’ access to technology can help them pursue the field.