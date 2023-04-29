SOhO concert to benefit wilderness project

SANTA BARBARA — Pete Muller and The Kindred Souls will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 2 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Wilderness Youth Project.

Mr. Muller — a Santa Barbara singer, songwriter and pianist —has released four solo albums. In addition to Mr. Muller, The Kindred Souls includes John Whooley, Missy Soltero and Martha McDonell.

The Kindred Souls is known for its American roots and soul music, folk intimacy, pop charm and jazz sophistication. The band’s latest album, “Hello Outside,” was released April 21.

Tickets cost $30 for general admission and $85 for VIP seats. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

The concert is for all ages.

— Dave Mason