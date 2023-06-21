SOhO concert to star Hawaiian singer

Hawaiian singer-songwriter and guitarist John Cruz will perform at 7 p.m. June 30 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors will open at 6.

Mr. Cruz is known for music varying from Hawaiian to blues, folk, R&B and more.

He is a multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner, and he contributed his song “Jo Bo’s Night” to the Grammy-winning album “Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2.”

Mr. Cruz, who grew up in the Palolo Valley on Oahu, knew from a young age that he wanted to perform music. After years of pursuing music and acting on the U.S. mainland, Mr. Cruz returned to Hawaii in 1995 to help his brother Ernie record an album. Ernie was in a popular band, the Ka’au Crater, and he invited Mr. Cruz to perform his songs during Ka’au Crater’s shows.

That provided a fan base for Mr. Cruz, helping him succeed with his first album, “Acoustic Soul.” That album sold more than 150,000 copies in Hawaii.

Today Mr. Cruz tours around the world, everywhere from Carnegie Hall in New York City to Bluesfest in Australia. In 2006, a documentary about his life, “Made of Music: The Story of John Cruz,” premiered at the Louis Vuitton International Film Festival in Hawaii.

Tickets for the SOhO concert cost $30 in advance and include a dinner reservation. Tickets on the day of the show will cost $35 cash. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

For more about Mr. Cruz, see www.johncruz.com.

