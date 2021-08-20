SOhO plans grand reopening

SANTA BARBARA — Soul Majestic will perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 3 for SOhO Restaurant and Music Club’s grand reopening after an unprecedented 18-month closure.

SOhO is upstairs in the Victoria Street Court at 1221 State St., Santa Barbara. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Soul Majestic is a Santa Barbara soul band that recently released its sixth album, “Keep It Burning.” To learn more about the band, go to soulmajestic.com.

Tickets cost $17 in advance and $20 at the door plus applicable fees. To purchase, go to sohosb.com.

Those attending the concert must be 21 or older.

They also must show proof of being fully vaccinated or, in some cases, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours before the concert. A photo ID is also required.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

“We thank the Santa Barbara community for supporting the performing arts while we work hard to follow the most up-to-date guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic and keep our audience members, staff and performers safe,” SOhO said in a news release.

— Dave Mason