Solar-powered EV charging unit rises in Goleta

COURTESY PHOTO

The newly installed EV ARC 202 by BEAM Global unit charges a car in the Goleta City Hall parking lot. Residents and others can use the unit anytime day or night. It’s free.

GOLETA — Goleta now has Santa Barbara County’s first EV ARC 2020 station for charging electric vehicles.

The off-grid, solar-powered EV charger is transportable and can serve as a mobile unit for emergencies. The unit occupies a single parking space at Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

Residents and others can use the unit any time, day or night. It’s free.

“We are excited to have taken this first step of many in providing our community with access to clean, reliable energy and supporting the transition to electric vehicles,” Mayor Paula Perotte said in a news release. “We are looking forward to continuing the momentum in addressing climate change and creating a more sustainable, green Goleta.”

The charger was fully funded by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District 2020 Clean Air Grants Infrastructure and the California Office of Emergency Services Public Safety Power Shutoff Resiliency Programs.

The unit can power up to 265 miles of electric driving in a single day. The EV ARC system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages, according to the news release.

— Dave Mason