Solid pitching leads to Westmont win

In the final NAIA regular season game at Russ Carr Field, eleventh ranked Westmont Baseball (32-7) put together a 6-0 combined shutout of Saint Katherine (12-15).

With a midweek non-conference game, Westmont’s head coach Tyler LaTorre elected to sit his starters and use his bullpen in a “staffed” game.

“As we get toward the end of the year, it is important that guys get put into different situations,” expressed LaTorre. “Tournament play can be a lot of doubleheaders or starters who have already been used. That’s why Youngerman started for us today, so that he would be able to know what it is like to start a game.”

Sean Youngerman pitched the first three innings for the Warriors allowing two hits and striking out five without giving up a walk.

“Sean set the tone early for us, then we got going offensively with three runs in the first inning,” said LaTorre. “For him to pitch three innings in his first collegiate start is what we were hoping for. When you get to tournament play, you need to have all hands on deck.”

Youngerman was followed by Christopher Ceballos who also pitched three innings, allowing only one hit while striking out four. He also did not issue a walk.

“Ceballos didn’t start out the season the way he, or any of us, had hoped,” acknowledged LaTorre. “He’s been battling back pitching out of the pen and he is settling into that role. For him to have that outing today was special. This is his first full season as a collegiate player.”

Aidan Holly, Zach Yates and Robbie Haw worked the seventh, eighth and ninth innings respectively, collectively giving up one hit.

“We were able to get Holly another inning of work and to continue to work Yates back from his delayed start to the season. Robbie has pitched in big moments over the course of his career, which he hasn’t had to do this year. We were able to get him and inning of work. Everything worked out perfectly today.”

The five Warrior pitchers allowed just four hits, struck out 12 and surrendered just one walk.

This is the second Tuesday in a row that Westmont has intentionally staffed the mound with multiple pitchers who normally work out of the pen. Last Tuesday, seven bullpen arms recorded a 10-1 win over Biola. In 18 innings over the last two Tuesday games, the normal relief pitchers have allowed just one run and seven hits while striking out 17.

On the offensive side, Westmont put together two three-run innings. In the first inning, lead-off hitter Michael Soper singled to center then took second with Daniel Patterson recorded an infield single. A single to center by Brady Renck drove in Soper and advanced Patterson to third. With some head’s up baserunning, Renck took second on the play when he caught the Firebird’s infield napping.

Patterson then scored on a sacrifice fly by Justin Rodriguez to right. Renck advanced to third on the play and later scored the inning’s third run on a single to right by Liam Critchett.

Renck went two for four on the day with a run scored and an RBI. His run scored was the 153rd of his career, just four back of the career record held by Michael Stefanic (2015-18) at 157.

“Brady is continuing to be the special player that he is,” noted LaTorre.

With two away in the fourth inning, Kaden Tsuji recorded an infield single to second and was replaced by Bryce McFeely on first base. McFeely stole second before Trey Dunn was walked, giving the Warriors runners at first and second.

Jonah Paez came to the plate and reached on an error by the Firebirds’ first baseman that allowed McFeely to score and Dunn to reach third. Paez, alert that the ball was still live but second base was left uncovered, took second uncontested.

That brought up Jack Fletcher who singled to center field, driving in both Dunn and Paez. Fletcher was two for three at the plate for the Warriors.

“I am very proud of Jack,” expressed LaTorre. “Even though he hasn’t played as much as he would like, he has been a great teammate over the last few weeks. For him to get the start in center field and put together quality at bats and drive in two runs – I am super proud of him.

“I thought we did enough offensively. The last few weeks we have had big innings. I would hope that as we continue down this stretch that we would put more pressure on the other team in multiple innings.”

Defensively, the Warriors played an error free game.

“I thought it was a good day for us defensively,” said LaTorre, “especially with us giving some days off to guys who have played every weekend. Soper started at short and Patterson started at third base, I thought it was great the way we played defense behind stellar pitching.”

Westmont will finish off the regular season with a three-game series at The Master’s (26-11, 10-8) on Friday and Saturday and another three-game series at Ottawa (5-12-1, 13-22-1) the following weekend. The Warriors, who are 15-3 in GSAC play, currently enjoy a two-game lead over #6 Hope International (24-7, 13-5) for first place in the GSAC standings.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

