SOLOMON, Christopher James

Christopher James Solomon, 64, passed away of a heart attack Sept. 2, 2020, in Vista, CA. He was born in New York City February 9, 1957, the first of three children of Theodore and Barbara Louise (Schroeder) Solomon. Christopher was born deaf, and worked all his life to succeed in the hearing world. His parents moved the family to California in 1965, and to Santa Barbara in 1969.

Chris enjoyed camping, fishing and boating with his family. Bowling was another favorite activity; the Solomon family were all avid bowlers, and enjoyed competing with each other. He was a member of several bowling leagues in Vista. Chris attended Dos Pueblos High School from 1971-75, and enjoyed running on the track team. He loved scouting, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a talented photographer and attended Brooks Institute of Photography on a scholarship. He was also an avid reader.

Chris was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served an LDS mission for the deaf. While attending Brigham Young University, he served as branch president for the deaf ward of Orem, Utah, as well as high counselor. He worked as a technical programmer for several companies. Chris lived in Vista, CA for 20 years, where he was an active church member until his passing.

Chris had two children, David and Rebecca, from his marriage to Terrilyn Biermann. His favorite times were summer visits from his children, spent largely at the beach.

Chris is survived by his son David and daughter Rebecca Jordan (Aaron), his father Theodore, his two sisters, Laura Dilley (Robert), and Katherine Nelson (Paul), as well as four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother Barbara.

Interment to be in Goleta Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, there will be a family remembrance for Chris at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.