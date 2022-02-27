SOLOMON, Theodore

Mr. Theodore Solomon, also known as “Ted,” passed away from natural causes February 12, 2022, in Santa Barbara, CA. He was 87 years old. Ted was born in New York City on February 25, 1934, the son of George and Katherine “Sojka” Solomon. He had an older half-brother, William Soika. Both parents were East European immigrants, his father from Austria, and his mother from Ukraine.

Ted was friendly and outgoing, with a quick, sharp, New York sense of humor. He was tall, well-built and fast on his feet, a natural athlete. He spent his early years playing league softball and basketball on many different teams in New York City. Although he decided not to pursue professional ball playing, he continued to both play and umpire league softball games for many years.

After graduating from high school, Ted worked as a pipefitter, joining the navy in 1951. In New York in 1953, he met and married Barbara Schroeder. He worked for the Provident Loan Society while attending night school at New York University. Ted and Barbara soon welcomed three children, Christopher, Laura and Katherine. After his graduation from college, the family moved to California, where Ted worked first for Union Bank, then for Electro Optical Systems (EOS), producers of solar panels for the Mariner space systems.

In 1969 Ted joined Burroughs Corporation, and moved his family to Santa Barbara. When the Santa Barbara plant closed in 1980, he transferred to the Burroughs/Unisys plant in Mission Viejo, California. After retiring in 2000, he returned to Santa Barbara with his wife Susan.

Ted was a loving husband, a loving and protective father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had many interests; he was a talented, creative cook, a good amateur photographer, acrylic artist, and musician. When arthritis hampered his guitar playing, he taught himself to play the keyboard. He had a large garden, and grew beautiful orchids and staghorn ferns. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed following and trading on the stock market. He also enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, and vacationing with his family. Bowling was a favorite Solomon family activity. Ted bowled and played softball for the Burroughs and Unisys teams in Santa Barbara and Mission Viejo for many years. After retiring, Ted took up golf, and was soon playing whenever he could.

Ted was a member of the Goleta Valley Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He especially enjoyed his time as a scoutmaster for the Goleta Ward troup during the ’70s, and was proud to see his son Chris become an Eagle Scout.

Ted is survived by his wife Susan, daughters Laura Dilley (Robert), and Katherine Nelson (Paul), as well as nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved son Christopher in September, 2020, brother Bill Soika, and both of his parents.

Interment will be in the Goleta Cemetery on March 25, 2022. Due to the continuing pandemic, there will be a family remembrance for Ted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.