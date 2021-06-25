Solstice parade to screen at Arlington

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade will be enjoyed virtually during a screening Saturday at the Arlington Theatre.

Audience members are encouraged to wear their best Santa Barbara Summer Solstice costume when they watch the virtual State Street parade.

A screening of the parade will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. That’s also where audience members can meet parade participants.

If you can’t make it to the Arlington, you can catch the virtual parade from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday on KEYT-TV, Channel 3.

The parade screening is one of several events planned during the final weekend of the solstice celebration.

At noon today, people are invited to join Cork And Fork Radio 805 at Patxi’s Pizza, 515 State St., to hear Solstice Executive Director Robin Elander and Teresa Nowak of La Boheme speak. The show is intended to promote local companies, charities, nonprofits and the community.

If they haven’t yet, those attending are asked to RSVP by calling Tori or Robert at 805-560-9493. Or people can listen to the show live on KZSB 1290 AM, the News-Press radio station.

From 6 to 8 tonight, people can look at the blooming art pieces that were made at Caroline’s Blooming Art classes this month. Just stop by the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St, Santa Barbara. Those attending are asked to park on the street and enter from Ortega Street.

And from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, the Summer Solstice After-Bloom Party will take place at the Community Arts Workshop.

The event will feature live music by Hippy Cholo and other special guests, as well as a no-host beer bar provided by Firestone Brewing and a DJ set by Comfort Food. There will be a rotating screening of the Virtual State Street Parade and the Virtual Community Parade. And the art from Caroline’s Blooming Art classes will still be there.

Those attending the party are encouraged to wear their creative — or just plain silly — Solstice costumes.

For more information, go to sbsolstice.com.

